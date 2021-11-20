Muskoka Residents Now Eligible For 3rd Dose Of COVID 19 Vaccine

Based on the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and in alignment with the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s (NACI) recent recommendation, health care partners in Muskoka have begun offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the following vulnerable populations and health care workers if at least 168 days (approximately six months) have passed since their last dose.

The following groups are now eligible for a 3rd COVID vaccine if you are 168 days from your 2nd vaccine:

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier)

Health care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care home and retirement home staff and designated caregivers)

Individuals who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members who are 16 years of age or older

This is in addition to these prior groups eligible at 56 days from your 2nd vaccine.

Transplant recipients

Those with solid tumours or hematological cancers on active treatment

Those who are severe primary immunodeficiency or advanced untreated HIV

Recipients of specific immunocompromising medications

Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes and First Nation elder care lodges, and seniors living in other congregate settings

HOW TO BOOK

Eligible individuals are able to book their booster dose appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal .

Please go to the Ontario Provincial Booking Site when you are eligible. You cannot pre-book before you are eligible.

Ontario Health recommends that your 3rd dose be the same as your 2nd unless you received Astra Zeneca twice. If you have had Astra Zeneca, you can receive either Pfizer or Moderna.

MUSKOKA LOCATIONS

Gravenhurst clinics (2 LOCATIONS):

Terry Fox Auditorium (101 Centennial Dr. Gravenhurst); Tuesday and Wednesday 9-1pm

5 Pineridge Gate, Unit #1; Evenings Monday to Friday

Huntsville clinics:

Active Living Centre (Canada Summit Centre, 20 Park Drive, Huntsville); Monday, Wednesday, Friday afternoons 1-4 pm

Appointments will be added regularly so please check back if there is no availability, times and locations may change in response to community need.

Please note that some primary care providers will be providing vaccinations in their own offices.

If you have questions about your eligibility, please contact the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007), which is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and capable of providing assistance in more than 300 languages.

More information is available at https://www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/Topics/COVID-19/Vaccine-and-Immunization