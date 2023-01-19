Muskoka Lakes Resident Charged With Impaired And Flight From Police

On Wednesday January 18, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were on general patrol on Muskoka Road 169 in the township of Muskoka Lakes when the driving behaviour of a motorist became a concern.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and it continued into a driveway and the driver continued on foot toward a home.

Police arrested and charged 63-year-old David Grand of Muskoka Lakes Township with Flight from Peace Officer, Operation While Impaired and Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 7, 2023 to answer to his charges. Additionally, as in all cases of impaired driving, the operators drivers license was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.