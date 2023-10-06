Muskoka Lakes Public Library Appoints New CEO

The Board of the Muskoka Lakes Public Library is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrew Whitfield to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after a nation-wide search.

Andrew comes to the Township of Muskoka Lakes with over ten years of experience in public libraries in Ontario, including over 7 years as Branch Supervisor in the Wellington County system. Andrew’s accomplishments in public libraries include overseeing the transition to a newly renovated branch, managing a library branch, as well as developing and implementing new partnerships and programs. Andrew has his Master’s degree in Library and Information Service, an Honours BA in English, and a Diploma in Journalism – Print and New Media.

In addition to his library experience, Andrew brings his knowledge and skills in technology, relationship building, project management, communications, and training.

Andrew has a special fondness for Muskoka, where he spent many summers at camp as a youth and has spent many summers since at a family cottage on Lake Muskoka. He is looking forward to moving to the area with his young family.

“We are extremely fortunate to have attracted a candidate with such a wealth of experience and accomplishments”, according to Valerie Duke, library board chair.

Andrew will assume his duties in December 2023. He replaces Cathy Duck who is retiring after many years of dedicated and exceptional service to the library and community.