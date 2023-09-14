Muskoka Healthy Living Expo – An Event To Enrich Lives, Cultivate Connections, And Thrive As One Community

Huntsville will welcome the eagerly anticipated Muskoka Healthy Living Expo, scheduled for Thursday, October 19th, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Active Living Centre at 20 Park Drive, Huntsville, ON. This event will unite adults of all ages, encouraging an environment of healthy living through community connections and invaluable resources.

The Healthy Living Expo was born from Muskoka Seniors’ understanding of the diverse needs of Huntsville’s residents. “We regularly receive calls from active adults, children or caregivers, and community partners looking for various services to meet many needs. It’s hard to keep up with who to call and where to go, and it can quickly become overwhelming. We want to create an opportunity for like-minded businesses and organizations to come together as one community to share what is available in your backyard,” says Jenn Pfrimmer, Executive Director of Muskoka Seniors.

This annual event aims to equip those in attendance with resources and tools to enrich Healthy Living in all aspects of one’s life. For those looking for a new hobby or club, wanting to become more physically active, or needing support for a loved one – this Expo is for you.

With the busyness of summer winding down, getting back into more regular routines, and starting to think about how you will spend your time in the winter, Muskoka Seniors felt it was a great time to host this event. “Whether you are new to the community and looking for ways to get connected, going through a health transition and seeking resources to make life a bit easier, a child striving to balance the work-life-caregiving role with your parents, or a community partner aiming to connect your clients with valuable resources available, the Healthy Living Expo caters to everyone,” says Pfrimmer.

Explore over 40 exhibitors supporting all aspects of wellness, including physio and massage therapy, sports groups, clubs, safety and transportation services, home maintenance, physical health supports, and more!

Date: Thursday, October 19 th , 2023

Time: 1:00–6:00 PM

Location: Active Living Centre, 20 Park Drive, Huntsville, ON P1H 1P5

Free Admission, refreshments, and door prizes to be won!

For further information about the Muskoka Healthy Living Expo, please visit www.muskokaseniors.org or contact Muskoka Seniors at info@muskokaseniors.org or 705-789-6676.

Muskoka Seniors is a not-for-profit charitable organization working to serve the seniors of Huntsville and surrounding area with various supportive services such as Meals on Wheels, Transportation, Social Events, and Friendly Visiting.

Press release provided by Muskoka Seniors