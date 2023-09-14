Help Shape The Future Of Bracebridge In An Upcoming Visioning Workshop

The Town of Bracebridge, in consultation with Meridian Planning, are reviewing the Official Plan. Residents and stakeholders are invited to participate in visioning exercises to share their comments and feedback to help shape the process.
In-person visioning workshop – Bracebridge Sportsplex
Thursday, October 5
4 to 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Virtual visioning workshop – Online: bracebridgeOPreview.
Thursday, October 12
4 to 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Visioning workshops help gather input on the draft vision statement and fundamental principles that will form the foundation of the Official Plan. The sessions will include a brief presentation on key issues and existing conditions. Participants will then have the opportunity to participate in small group discussions to share input on the draft vision statement and principles.
What is an Official Plan?
An Official Plan sets out a community’s vision and goals for the future while ensuring new development and growth aligns with the town’s values and priorities. It provides a framework for smart growth and decision making on topics that matter most to the community like new housing, employment, shopping, parks and more.
Bracebridge’s current O?cial Plan was adopted in 2013. The province requires that official plans be updated no less than 10 years from the effective date.
To learn more about the Official Plan process, visit engagebracebridge.ca/
Press release provided by the Town of Bracebridge