Muskoka Community Foundation And Coco Bear Fundraiser Award MiND-AID With Two Grants

The Muskoka Community Foundation and Shari Dubois were excited to present MiND-AID with two Coco Bear grants totalling $10,000.00.

The Muskoka Community Foundation and the Coco Bear Fund presented Jody North, Executive Director of MiND-AID with a grant for $5000.00 to support trauma informed counselling sessions for youth in the Huntsville area. The Coco Bear Fund is one of the newest funds at the Muskoka Community Foundation. The Fund was started by Shari and Jean-Marc Dubois to provide financial support to mental health and addiction programs in Muskoka. This is the first grant awarded from the Coco Bear Fund at the Muskoka Community Foundation.

Shari Dubois and the Coco Bear Fundraiser also presented Jody North and MiND-AID with a cheque for $5000.00 as a result of proceeds from the sale of Coco Bear merchandise. Since 2020 the Dubois family has raised $25,000.00 through the sale of Coco Bear merchandise such as hats, t-shirts and hoodies which has been directed to MiND-AID. To learn more about how to purchase Coco Bear merchandise you can visit Coco Bear Fundraiser on Facebook.

Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation, explained the difference between the Coco Bear Fund and the Coco Bear Fundraiser. “The Coco Bear Fund at the Muskoka Community Foundation was set up by the Dubois Family so individuals could make a charitable contribution to support programs that work with youth experiencing challenges with their mental health and wellness. The Coco Bear Fundraiser was started by the Dubois family as a way to honour their son Conrad who died after a lengthy struggle with addiction”. DeCaro went on to note that goal of the Coco Bear Fund and the Coco Bear Fundraiser is to provide financial support to programs in Muskoka that work with young people facing mental health and wellness challenges.

“This level of funding would not be possible without the generous support of donors and individuals who have purchased Coco Bear Fundraiser merchandise.” said DeCaro. She also thanked local businesses like the Humble Pie and Butter Tart Factory, On The Docks Pub and Virtual Tees as well as the 2020 graduating class from Spruce Glenn Public School for supporting the work of the Coco Bear Fund and the Coco Bear Fundraiser.

To learn more about MiND-AID, a free program in Muskoka providing navigation assistance and support to young persons, who are looking for help on their journey to mental wellness, visit https://www.mymindaid.com/