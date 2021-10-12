Muskoka Airport Sees Bright Future As Industry And Province Shifts Into Recovery

After weathering a challenging 2020 in a sector that was one of the hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many positive signs of recovery to celebrate at the Muskoka Airport. Recent highlights from the Muskoka Airport include:

Increased Aircraft Traffic: There has been a substantial increase in Aircraft traffic for the period of July through August 2021 from the same period in 2020. Visitor traffic was up 62% for jet aircraft, up 62% for turboprops, up 36% for helicopters, and up 7.7% for piston movements. Local traffic movements were up by 26.4%.



There has been a substantial increase in Aircraft traffic for the period of July through August 2021 from the same period in 2020. Visitor traffic was up 62% for jet aircraft, up 62% for turboprops, up 36% for helicopters, and up 7.7% for piston movements. Local traffic movements were up by 26.4%. Increased Fuel Sales: Total aviation fuel sales are up by 64% compared to 2020 for the period of July and August.

Total aviation fuel sales are up by 64% compared to 2020 for the period of July and August. Customs Returns: Canada Customs and Immigration (CBSA) reinstated service at the Muskoka Airport, one of the five airports in Ontario. Over 120 locations across Canada had custom services shut down at the start of the pandemic.

Canada Customs and Immigration (CBSA) reinstated service at the Muskoka Airport, one of the five airports in Ontario. Over 120 locations across Canada had custom services shut down at the start of the pandemic. Helicopter Flight School Opens: Providers of Helicopter flight training and advanced training, learn more about Blade Aviation by visiting: https://www.bladeaviation.ca/flight-school/

Providers of Helicopter flight training and advanced training, learn more about Blade Aviation by visiting: https://www.bladeaviation.ca/flight-school/ New Modification Business Opens : Construction of Muskoka Mod Centre Inc. is complete. The business is focused on conversion of Beech 1900 and Dash 8 Q 400’s aircraft into cargo planes.

: Construction of Muskoka Mod Centre Inc. is complete. The business is focused on conversion of Beech 1900 and Dash 8 Q 400’s aircraft into cargo planes. Hangar Purchase : The District has purchased a hangar from a previous tenant and will provide a new service to facilitate aircraft storage and parking in the hangar.

: The District has purchased a hangar from a previous tenant and will provide a new service to facilitate aircraft storage and parking in the hangar. Scheduled Services Returning Soon: FlyGTA to resume flights to/from Toronto in the near future, and Porter Airlines is scheduled to resume service in the summer of 2022.

“The Muskoka Airport Board of Directors are so pleased with the positive developments at the Airport this summer that suggest that the Airport will continue to thrive in 2022 and beyond, much in line with our new Master Plan,” said Bud Purves, Chair, Muskoka Airport Board of Directors. “We want to thank our CEO and staff for the extraordinary lengths they have gone to throughout the pandemic to ensure the health and safety of Muskoka Airport tenants and customers. Their leadership and dedication have made it possible to continue operations throughout these challenging times, and now we all look forward to focusing on the future of the Airport.

“Residents and visitors to Muskoka will no doubt have noticed the many aircraft parked on the Airport’s apron as they pass by,” said Len O’Connor, Muskoka Airport CEO. “Our Airport tenants have increased business and it is very exciting to see these positive developments at the Airport after a very challenging 18-months. Staff are very excited to look to the future now and work with Board to move the Airport’s strategic plan ahead and bring its Master Plan to reality.”