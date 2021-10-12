Camper Trailer And ATV Stolen From The Side Of Hwy. 400 In Port Severn

A camper trailer and ATV have been stolen while parked on the southbound side Highway 400 near Port Severn on October 5, 2021 between 5 and 7 p.m.

The owner of the camper suffered a flat tire and pulled over to the side of the road temporarily, leaving trailer behind while she travelled a short distance to have the tire repaired.

On her return, the trailer was gone as well as an ATV which was with it.

Stolen is a 2020 Torque camper trailer, 33 feet in length, with white sides and black and brown markings with Ontario license plate #T4879T. Also missing is a camouflaged 2021 Yamaha YF7 ATV with Ontario plat 8VC53 and a Champion generator.

Call OPP or Crime Stoppers if you have any information.