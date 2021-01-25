Motorcycle Rider Charged After Flight From OPP On Hwy. 400

The West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Highway 400 (Jan. 23, 2021 at 11 pm) in Parry Sound. Officers attempted to stop a southbound motorcycle which fled from police. Officers located the motorcycle on Oastler Park Drive in Seguin Township.

As a result of further investigation, Zhengcong, ZHOU, 20-years-of-age of Markham, Ontario, was charged with:

Flight from peace officer

Operate motor vehicle without insurance

Drive motor vehicle no plates

Class M1 licence holder – drive on prohibited highway

Class M1 licence holder – drive at unlawful hour

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 18, 2021.