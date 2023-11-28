More Snow Squalls Expected Tonight Through Wednesday

Snow squall watch issued for:

Huntsville – Baysville,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Current details:

Snow squalls expected tonight through Wednesday.

Hazards:

Local accumulations of 10 to 20 cm, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Intense snowfall rates possibly exceeding 5 cm per hour at times.

Very poor visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

Beginning near midnight and ending Wednesday evening.

Discussion:

Snow squalls are expected to develop near midnight and may briefly pivot north of the area Wednesday morning before moving back in late Wednesday.

Strong southwest winds will accompany these snow squalls on Wednesday resulting in significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Snow squall watch issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Current details:

Snow squalls expected Wednesday.

Hazards:

Local accumulations of 10 to 20 cm, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Intense snowfall rates possibly exceeding 5 cm per hour at times.

Very poor visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

Beginning early Wednesday morning and ending Wednesday afternoon.