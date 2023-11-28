Muskoka Springs is hiring for a full-time office position. A typical work week is Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm (no weekends). This position will consist of 5 days per week (35-40 hours) on a set schedule. Flexibility is appreciated.

The ideal candidate will possess the following;

Must be good with numbers and multi-tasking

Must be courteous, customer focused and reliable • Duties include but not limited to: filing paperwork, answering phone, taking customer orders, preparing bank deposit, processing payments, scheduling deliveries, cleaning, other duties as required

Computer experience helpful (excel/outlook, QB accounting software)

Personal Medical expenses account provided (HSA)

Be able to lift 40 lbs

This position starts immediately

E-mail chris@muskokasprings.com chris@muskokasprings.com to apply.

*This post is sponsored by: Muskoka Springs