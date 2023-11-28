Muskoka Springs is hiring for a full-time office position. A typical work week is Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm (no weekends). This position will consist of 5 days per week (35-40 hours) on a set schedule. Flexibility is appreciated.
The ideal candidate will possess the following;
- Must be good with numbers and multi-tasking
- Must be courteous, customer focused and reliable • Duties include but not limited to: filing paperwork, answering phone, taking customer orders, preparing bank deposit, processing payments, scheduling deliveries, cleaning, other duties as required
- Computer experience helpful (excel/outlook, QB accounting software)
- Personal Medical expenses account provided (HSA)
- Be able to lift 40 lbs
This position starts immediately
E-mail chris@muskokasprings.com chris@muskokasprings.com to apply.
