More Snow On Sunday For Muskoka, Haliburton, Parry Sound

Weather advisory continued for:

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

Hazards:

Additional snowfall amounts of 3 to 5 cm.

Slippery surfaces due to accumulating snow.

Timing:

Continuing through this afternoon.

Discussion:

A low pressure system tracking northeast across southern Ontario will continue to bring snow to the area today.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.