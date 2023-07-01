More OPP Officers Are Coming To Bracebridge, Huntsville And Haliburton

Ontario Provincial Police detachments in Central Region are welcoming 11 experienced police officers who successfully completed their training and celebrated their graduation during a ceremony at OPP General Headquarters in Orillia last week.

With close to 120 years of combined policing experience, the 11 experienced officers come from various police services in Ontario and have been deployed to the following OPP detachments:

· Bracebridge – 2 officers

· City of Kawartha Lakes – 1 officer

· Dufferin – 1 officer

· Haliburton Highlands – 2 officers

· Huntsville – 1 officer

· Peterborough County – 3 officers

· Southern Georgian Bay – 1 officer

“I’m honoured to welcome the 11 experienced police officers that have joined Central Region, bringing with them nearly 120 years of combined policing experience that will further enhance our ability to deliver exceptional frontline service and contribute to safer communities. Our detachments will greatly benefit from the skills, knowledge and experience of these officers who now proudly wear the OPP uniform. Thank you for your continued dedication and commitment to serve with pride, professionalism and honour.” – Chief Superintendent Karl Thomas Commander, Central Region, Ontario Provincial Police

The OPP is actively hiring experienced police officers through the Experienced Police Officer program, which acknowledges the experience of qualified and professional police officers seeking employment with the OPP. Officers currently serving or having served within the past two years with another police agency in Canada may apply directly to the OPP. For more information, visit www.opp.ca/careers.