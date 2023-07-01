Ballroom Blitz! Art Walk & Gathering In Support Of Cancer Care

Ballroom Blitz! Art Walk & Gathering event in support of Enliven Cancer Care. fourth year

“Enliven Cancer Care provides both information, a sense of community and a wide variety of programs that enable those living with a cancer diagnosis in Muskoka, their families and caregivers to live engaged and fulfilled lives,” said Carrie Campbell, Chair of the Board.

“All of our programs are provided at no charge, and recently, many of our programs are oversubscribed due to the overwhelming demand in Muskoka. Since we are entirely funded by grants, philanthropy and fundraising events, our ability to offer our programs is entirely dependent on the success of raising funds from the community through events like the Ballroom Blitz.”

Guests can expect art works from over 30 local artists, representing various media including oil, watercolour, pottery and weaving.

The proceeds from the event will be invested in programs to support those in Muskoka living with a cancer diagnosis, their caregivers and families.

“We can’t overstate that the need in Muskoka is great. Everyone is impacted by cancer, either personally, through a spouse, child, parent, sibling or friend,” said Campbell.

To purchase tickets, visit enlivenmuskoka.ca. If you are unable to attend, you can make a donation in support of Enliven’s work.