More Eat Smart Chopped Salad Kits Recalled Due To Listeria

The food recall warning issued on August 26, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation. Curation Foods is recalling Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Recalled product Brand Product Size UPC Codes Eat Smart Asian Sesame (Sésame asiatique) Chopped Salad Kit 340 g 7 09351 30169 8 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A A 237 or

2 1B A 237 Eat Smart Avocado Cheddar Ranch (Ranch avocat et cheddar) Chopped Salad Kit 283 g 7 09351 30242 8 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1B A 237 Eat Smart Chili-Lime Crunch (Croquante chili et lime) Chopped Salad Kit 283 g 7 09351 30339 5 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 A 237 Eat Smart Homestyle Ranch (Ranch comme à la maison) Chopped Salad Kit 283 g 7 09351 30346 3 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 A 237 or

2 1A B 237 Eat Smart Hot Honey (Miel épicé) Chopped Salad Kit 311 g 7 09351 30354 8 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A A 237 Eat Smart Mexican Fiesta (Fiesta Mexicaine) Chopped Salad Kit 283 g 7 09351 30335 7 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A A 237 or

2 1B B 237 Eat Smart Salt & Vinegar (Sel et vinaigre) Chopped Salad Kit 283 g 7 09351 30356 2 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A A 237 Eat Smart Spicy Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux et épicé) Chopped Salad Kit 311 g 7 09351 30352 4 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A B 237 Eat Smart Strawberry Harvest (Récolte de fraises) Chopped Salad Kit 283 g 7 09351 30141 4 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 A 237 Eat Smart Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit 340 g 7 09351 89145 8 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 B 237,

2 1A B 237, or

2 1B B 237 Eat Smart Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit 567 g 7 09351 30204 6 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 B 237 Eat Smart Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit 680 g 7 09351 30279 4 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 B 237 Eat Smart Thai Style Chili Mango (Chili et mangue à la thaïe) Chopped Salad Kit 283 g 7 09351 30337 1 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A B 237 There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.