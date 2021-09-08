More Eat Smart Chopped Salad Kits Recalled Due To Listeria

Curation Foods is recalling Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Eat Smart
Asian Sesame (Sésame asiatique) Chopped Salad Kit
340 g
7 09351 30169 8
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A A 237 or
2 1B A 237
Eat Smart
Avocado Cheddar Ranch (Ranch avocat et cheddar) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
7 09351 30242 8
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1B A 237
Eat Smart
Chili-Lime Crunch (Croquante chili et lime) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
7 09351 30339 5
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 A 237
Eat Smart
Homestyle Ranch (Ranch comme à la maison) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
7 09351 30346 3
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 A 237 or
2 1A B 237
Eat Smart
Hot Honey (Miel épicé) Chopped Salad Kit
311 g
7 09351 30354 8
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A A 237
Eat Smart
Mexican Fiesta (Fiesta Mexicaine) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
7 09351 30335 7
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A A 237 or
2 1B B 237
Eat Smart
Salt & Vinegar (Sel et vinaigre) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
7 09351 30356 2
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A A 237
Eat Smart
Spicy Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux et épicé) Chopped Salad Kit
311 g
7 09351 30352 4
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A B 237
Eat Smart
Strawberry Harvest (Récolte de fraises) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
7 09351 30141 4
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 A 237
Eat Smart
Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit
340 g
7 09351 89145 8
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 B 237,
2 1A B 237, or
2 1B B 237
Eat Smart
Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit
567 g
7 09351 30204 6
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 B 237
Eat Smart
Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit
680 g
7 09351 30279 4
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 B 237
Eat Smart
Thai Style Chili Mango (Chili et mangue à la thaïe) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
7 09351 30337 1
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A B 237
Curation Foods is recalling Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
Recalled product