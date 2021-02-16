Monday Night Storm Blankets Southern Ontario

A significant low pressure system emerged out of the Southern U.S. and tracked southeast of the Lower Great Lakes Monday night bringing snow and blowing snow to Southern Ontario.

Many school buses were cancelled and some school were closed.

The highest snowfall totals were observed in the Hamilton and Niagara areas where extensive blowing snow made travel extremely hazardous. Exact amounts in the St. Catharines area are a bit uncertain, but there is an unconfirmed report of over 40 cm of total snowfall accumulation. Locally higher snowfall accumulations were also noted over the higher terrain south of Georgian Bay.

The following is a summary of snowfall amounts in centimetres and peak wind gusts in kilometres per hour received by the Ontario Storm Prediction Centre as of 12:00 P.M. EST:

Grimsby 23 to 35 *

Bayfield 31 *

Stoney Creek 29.5 *

Amherstburg 29 *

Smithville 26 to 28 *

Bognor 27.9 * as of 8:00 A.M. EST

Fergus 26 *

Kimberley 25.9 * as of 8:29 A.M. EST

Wiarton Airport 25

Ancaster 25 *

St. Catharines 22.7 *

Waubaushene 22.5 *

Burlington 22 *

Dresden 21.3 * as of 8:30 A.M. EST

Orangeville 21 *

Petrolia 21 *

Hamilton Central Mountain 20 *

Ingersoll 20 *

Windsor 20 * as of 8:00 A.M. EST

Leamington 19 * as of 6:00 A.M. EST

Ottawa Airport 18

Brussels 16 to 18 *

London Northeast 17*

Waterloo 17 *

Grimsby Mountain 17 * as of 7:22 A.M. EST

Winchester 16.5 *

Hamilton Airport 16

Kitchener 16 *

Barrie 15 *

Kanata 15 * as of 7:00 A.M. EST

Guelph 13 to 15 *

Mississauga 12 to 15 *

Caledon 14 *

Orillia 14 *

Toronto 10 to 14 *

Brampton 12 *

Newmarket 12 *

Toronto Pearson Airport 12

* denotes volunteer observations such as CoCoRaHS

Peak Wind Gust:

Hamilton Airport 83