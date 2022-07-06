Monck Public School Students Raise $1,008.75 For Muskoka Animal Shelter

Monck Public School students in Mme Clarke’s Grade 2/3 French Immersion class, utilized their entrepreneur skills to organize a bake sale fundraiser for the Muskoka Animal Shelter, a branch of the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (OSPCA).

Keira Haggert’s recent visit to the animal shelter to adopt a kitten, motivated her to share her experience with other students who also had their own stories to recount. Inspired by their shared experiences, and stories of pets and animals in need of loving homes and care, the group took action.

On June 14, the group of students, which included, Aurora Jongen, Evelyn Cairns, Georgia Warne, Lucy Brooks, Brynlee Forrest, Grace Dunnett, and Haggert hosted a bake sale to raise money for the shelter. A variety of baked goods were sold, such as cupcakes, cookies, squares, and even offered gluten-free and nut-free options for all students from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8 to enjoy.

“I am proud of myself and my class for what we did!” says Cairns.

“I love helping animals. I got my cat from the OSPCA” said Haggert.

“I love baking and I love animals, so it was just a great thing to do!” added Jongen.

A generous donation of $1,008.75 was received by the Muskoka Animal Shelter’s general manager, Jane McCamus, who thanked the group and spoke about one of the biggest expenses at the shelter being veterinarian care.

Visit the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society website to learn more about the shelter.