Molson Canadian Introduces The Brewmboni: Part Vacuum, Part Cooler, All Hockey

The first of its kind, the Brewmboni is a mini robot vacuum turned beer cooler that will keep your floors sparkling and your beer cold, all the way from puck drop and until well after the fans clear out. With a whisper quiet motor, a sleek aerodynamic design, the ability to detect hard to clean messes, and a game night compartment perfectly molded to hold up to four Molson Canadian tall boys, the Brewmboni is the game-time companion that you didn’t know you were looking for.

“With the NHL playoffs ringing in a second virtual season, we know that Canadian hockey fans are missing the sights and sounds of their hometown arenas more than ever,” said Joy Ghosh, Senior Brand Director for the Molson family of brands. “The Brewmboni is a light-hearted way that we can bring fans closer to Canada’s game while enjoying an ice-cold Molson Canadian from the comfort of their squeaky-clean living rooms.”

While the Molson Brewmboni is currently in its prototype phase and not available for purchase at this time, Canadians can visit MolsonBrewmboni.ca to learn more about this outrageous yet uniquely Canadian household staple and join the waiting list. Think you got what it takes to build your own? Go for it! Those who are brave enough to step up to the rink can try to build their own Brewmboni by downloading the computer-aided design files on the website.