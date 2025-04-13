McHappy Day Returns May 8th: Over $100M Raised To-Date

Since McDonald’s Canada’s first McHappy Day in 1977, McHappy Day has raised over $100 million dollars in critical funding for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) across Canada and other local children’s charities. This year, McDonald’s and its local, independent franchisees are proud to bring back the 31st McHappy Day event on Thursday, May 8 to provide a deliciously easy way to support families in Canadian communities.

One Unmissable Day to Do Good

Every purchase all day on May 8 supports RMHC and other local children’s charities across Canada. Whether you’re choosing the iconic Big Mac®, going for a sweet treat like a McFlurry® or picking up a cup of McCafe® Premium Roast Coffee, Canadians can order their favourite food and beverage items in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through the McDonald’s app or ordering McDelivery®, making it easy and convenient to support. Participating on McHappy Day is not just easy to do; it also feels good to know your contribution is helping to bring smiles and comfort to those who need it most and making a difference in the lives of families with sick and injured children.

McHappy Day helps families like the Kennedy’s from Guelph, Ontario who spent nine nights at RMHC® South Central Ontario while their child received critical treatment at a nearby children’s hospital.

“When our child was sick, staying at RMHC® South Central Ontario was a lifeline for our family,” said Kayleigh Kennedy from Guelph, Ontario. “It gave us a place to call home and a sense of community with other parents also going through similar challenges. McHappy Day is so meaningful to us because it’s a chance to give back and help other families find that same support and comfort.”

McHappy Day is part of ensuring that Ronald McDonald House Charities remains a cornerstone in Canadian communities, allowing more parents to stay close to their sick and injured child that needs access to medical care. In fact, 1 in 4 Canadians have either been helped by RMHC or know someone who has, underscoring just how widespread the need is for families like the Kennedy’s across the country.

By The Community, For the Community

With deep roots in their communities, McHappy Day is hosted by McDonald’s Canada and its local, independent franchisees, who understand the impact that can be made when a community rallies together to do good. More than 90% of McDonald’s Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees, with the remaining corporately owned and operated by McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited.

“I know the incredible impact McHappy Day can have for families in need,” said Brandy Gozda Sekhon, local Owner/Operator in Kamloops and Merritt BC. “In my community, the Ronald McDonald Family Room is set to open later this year, which will help keep families close when their sick or injured child is going through treatment. On McHappy Day, giving back is as easy as ordering your favourite McDonald’s meal, so join us on May 8 to support families across Canada.”

How Guests Can Participate in McHappy Day This Year

All menu items, all day: Every purchase all day on Thursday, May 8, supports families with sick and injured children staying with RMHC across Canada, and other local children’s charities. Whether it’s through purchasing their favourite food and beverage items in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through the McDonald’s app or ordering McDelivery via the McDonald’s app, DoorDash, SkipTheDishes and UberEats, it’s easy, delicious and convenient for people in Canada to support. Plus: All day on May 8 enjoy $0 delivery fee* offered on all McDelivery orders across Canada

Round Up for RMHC: Available at the Drive-Thru, Kiosk and Front Counter, guests can Round Up their order total to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to RMHC in support of families in their community.