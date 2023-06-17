McDonald’s Canada Offering Refreshed McWrap Lineup

McDonald’s Canada is excited to announce the refreshed McWrap® and Chicken Snack Wrap® lineup, featuring craveable flavours and made with quality fresh ingredients. Available today at participating restaurants, guests can choose between various flavours for lunch, dinner, or a convenient on-the-go snack to satisfy any craving. And, just in time for summer, McDonald’s Canada is reintroducing grilled chicken on the menu at participating restaurants, so guests can choose from crispy or grilled chicken in their McWrap or Chicken Snack Wrap for even more variety.

“Our refreshed lineup of wraps are made with juicy, tender seasoned chicken that’s available crispy or grilled, and are prepared in our restaurant kitchens with ingredients like fresh veggies and flavourful sauces all wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla,” says Chef Jeff Anderson, Culinary Innovation lead, McDonald’s Canada. “Whether you’re a true chicken lover hoping to satisfy your chicken craving or looking for a delicious and convenient snack on-the-go, our wraps lineup offer something for everyone.”

The fresh flavours include:

Zesty Lime McWrap : Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, tortilla strips, sliced tomato, cucumbers and cilantro lime sauce. All wrapped up in a soft white flour tortilla.

: Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, tortilla strips, sliced tomato, cucumbers and cilantro lime sauce. All wrapped up in a soft white flour tortilla. Sweet Chili McWrap : Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, cucumbers, mayo-style sauce and sweet chili sauce. All wrapped up in a soft white flour tortilla.

: Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, cucumbers, mayo-style sauce and sweet chili sauce. All wrapped up in a soft white flour tortilla. Chicken & Bacon McWrap : Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, cucumbers, hickory-smoked bacon and mayo-style sauce. All wrapped up in a soft white flour tortilla.

: Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, cucumbers, hickory-smoked bacon and mayo-style sauce. All wrapped up in a soft white flour tortilla. Spicy Buffalo Chicken Snack Wrap : Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and spicy buffalo sauce wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla.

: Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and spicy buffalo sauce wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla. Ranch Chicken Snack Wrap: Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and ranch sauce wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla.

McDonald’s is committed to prioritizing quality and taste in everything we offer. The McDonald’s way is all about giving our guests something they know and love us for, which is why the refreshed McWrap lineup was designed to maximize craveability, ingredient harmony and enjoyment.

Don’t forget to take advantage of MyMcDonald’s Rewards on the McDonald’s app, where guests can earn points on every order to enjoy free McDonald’s!