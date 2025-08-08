Man Pleads Guilty To Unlawfully Hunting Moose And Deer During Closed Season In Algonquin Park

The Ontario government is safeguarding moose and deer populations by ensuring hunters do not hunt in provincial parks during the closed season.

Scott Nerlich of Pikwakanagan pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting moose and deer during the closed season in Algonquin Provincial Park. He was fined $3,700 and received a hunting suspension for two years.

The court heard that on October 12, 2024, a conservation officer was performing inspections in Algonquin Provincial Park and conducted a vehicle stop on Nerlich in his vehicle. Through the inspection, it was determined that Nerlich was hunting moose and deer without a licence, during the closed season and while trespassing in Algonquin Provincial Park.

Justice of the Peace Harley D’Août Gervais heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke, on April 14, 2025.

