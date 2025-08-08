Karli June Celebrates New Single “Man Like Mine” At Boots And Hearts

For Karli June, this weekend at Boots and Hearts is the realization of a dream she has been writing in her prayer journal for years. It also marks the release of her favourite song yet, Man Like Mine. On Saturday August 9, she will take the SiriusXM Front Porch Stage in Oro-Medonte from 3:00 to 3:30 pm.

“It feels amazing to finally have it out in the world,” Karli says. “I love the message behind it, and I think it is something we really need right now. I wanted to put something positive out there and celebrate the good guys, to truly celebrate the good.”

Co-written with Jason Blaine and Deric Ruttan, the track blends uplifting melodies with a bold, powerful sound inspired by one of Karli’s biggest influences, Carrie Underwood. Jason brought the title into the writing session, and together they shaped the song into something that matched her vision. The production captures a big, dynamic energy, with a team of accomplished players helping bring it to life. The song was recorded before her daughter was born last year, making its release an even more meaningful milestone.

Karli’s inspiration for Man Like Mine comes directly from her own love story. “I honestly feel like I found the best guy in the world. Ever since I met him, I felt it was too good to be true. He treats me so well and encourages me.”

While Man Like Mine is her newest release, Karli’s catalogue is already filled with songs that hold deep personal meaning. Feel Like Home reflects on finding love that feels like returning to your roots, while Still Make Cowgirls draws on her upbringing on a dairy farm and her pride in coming from a long line of strong country women. “I am really proud to celebrate that community and those traditions,” she says.

Karli places a strong emphasis on clever writing and staying true to her storytelling. “I always appreciate a good clever hook at the end of the chorus. I am proud of all the songs because they are all authentic to me. I am able to be myself.”

Her music resonates well beyond Canada. She says Canadian fans often connect to her hometown stories, while Australian listeners are drawn to the anthemic, feel-good nature of many of her songs.

Motherhood has brought a new perspective to both her life and career. “It gave me new eyes and grounds me,” she says. “Your kids see how you handle challenges. I try to be really positive, and I hope my daughter has so much fun looking back on these moments.”

Boots and Hearts is a significant milestone for Karli. This will be her second time performing at the festival, and she intends to make the most of it. “I am just grateful, trying to take a moment and pause and soak it in,” she says. Her entire family will be there to watch, and she hopes the audience leaves her set feeling uplifted and encouraged.

From singing on her parents’ coffee table in Listowel, Ontario, to sharing stages with artists like Dierks Bentley and Brett Kissel, Karli remains grounded and grateful. “As an artist you are always focused on the next thing, but I am working on being present in the now. I want to make little me proud, to serve other people through music, and to make somebody’s day,” she says.

Following her Boots and Hearts performance, Karli will travel to Kelowna for the Canadian Country Music Awards and is set to release another single later this fall. For now, she is exactly where she wants to be, sharing her stories, her music, and her joy with the Boots and Hearts crowd.