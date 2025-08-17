Man Pleads Guilty To Catching And Retaining 22 Yellow Perch Over The Legal Limit On Lake Simcoe

The Ontario government is safeguarding fish populations in Lake Simcoe by ensuring individuals follow the legal catch and retain limits.

Tyler Nicholas of Midland, Michigan pleaded guilty to catching and retaining 22 yellow perch over the legal limit. He was fined $2,000 and is prohibited from obtaining a fishing licence or engaging in any fishing-related activities in Ontario for two years. In addition, all fishing equipment used is being forfeited to the Crown.

The court heard that on February 11, 2025, a conservation officer encountered Nicholas while ice fishing on Lake Simcoe near the town of Beaverton. An inspection revealed that Nicholas had caught and retained 72 yellow perch that day, 22 more than the daily sport fishing licence quota of 50.

Justice of the Peace Richard R. Therrien heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Whitby, on April 2, 2025.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrtips.