Man Guilty And Fined For Hunting Big Game Without A Licence

Marc Labelle of no fixed address was found guilty by trial in absentia and was fined $8,000 for hunting big game without a licence, $1,000 for hunting moose during the closed season, and $1,000 for possessing illegally killed wildlife. In addition to the fines, he was suspended from hunting moose in Ontario for one year.

Court heard that on October 10, 2019 a conservation officer determined that Marc Labelle had harvested a bull moose in Papineau Township and claimed Metis harvesting rights. It was later discovered that Marc Labelle did not have Charter Section 35 harvesting rights as a Metis person and did not have legal authority to harvest the moose.

Justice of the Peace Michael Kitlar heard the case in Ontario Court of Justice, North Bay, on January 26, 2022.

Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.