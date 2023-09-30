Male Charged After Friday Afternoon Assault In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person in relation to a robbery in Gravenhurst on September 29, 2023.

On September 28, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to multiple emergency calls about an older man being assaulted on Muskoka Road North near Brown Street in Gravenhurst.

The make was taken to hospital by Paramedics.

The suspect fled the area on foot with the victim’s wallet. Officers located the accused after he became involved in an altercation at Gull Lake Park and members of the public called police.

Police have charged 36-year-old Robert Iwanow of Huntsville, ON with Robbery with Violence, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 7, 2023 to answer to his charges.