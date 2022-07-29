(Video) Male Charged After Destroying Marina On Lake Rosseau

Bracebridge OPP laid a charge in relation to a mischief investigation at a marina in Muskoka Lakes Township.

On July 21, 2022, just after 9 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to attend Pride of Rosseau Marina on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka Lakes Township.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed there was significant damage done by a former employee to the property with an excavator.

As a result of the investigation, a 59-year-old male of Muskoka Lakes was charged with Mischief Over $5,000

Police did not release the name of accused.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge at a later date to answer to this charge.