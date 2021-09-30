Machar Township Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

On Saturday September 18, 2021 at 2:45 a.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver. Shortly after police located the vehicle and driver on Highway 11.

Police investigation revealed that Kelly Martin, 43 years-of-age, of Machar Township had consumed alcoholic beverages and was subsequently arrested and charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday November 25, 2021 in Sundridge Ontario.