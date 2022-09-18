Lots Of Rain For Haliburton And Western Algonquin Park

Special weather statement issued for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Current details:

Showers, at times heavy, this evening through Monday.

Hazard:

Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Timing:

This evening through Monday evening.

Discussion:

Showers and thunderstorms have developed over central and eastern Ontario and are expected to continue intermittently through Monday evening. Locally higher rainfall amounts are possible in areas that receive thunderstorms.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.