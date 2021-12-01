Local REALTORS Provide A Festive Meal To Over 1,900 Families In Need This Holiday Season

Each year the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) encourages all real estate boards and associations in Canada to rally their REALTOR® members to support housing and shelter-related charities in their communities for REALTORS Care® Week, taking place November 15th – 21st. Housing and shelter-related charities includes refuge, haven or protection that provides or improves the quality of life from hunger, elements, physical/psychological abuse, disabilities, and illness.

In support of REALTORS Care® Week, The Lakelands Association of REALTORS® launched their Annual Turkey Challenge, which was established by a former Southern Georgian Bay Association of REALTORS® member volunteer roughly 20 years ago – we are proud to continue this tradition following the merger in October of this year.

The Turkey Challenge works to collect as many $20 donations which are exchanged for grocery vouchers, placed in Christmas hampers by our local charities, and distributed to families in need in our communities to use as they see fit. We can proudly say that our local REALTORS® have made a significant impact this year – with 1,901 families in our communities being able to enjoy a festive meal this holiday season. This doubles the previous record of 850 turkeys/meals donated in 2020.

A huge thank you to all members and brokerages for their support, as well as local grocers and charities that will now carry out the contributions.

REALTORS® have the opportunity, beyond real estate transactions, to make a difference in communities every day, therefore they are proud of our members for showing support during this elevated difficult time.