Local Huntsville Project Wins National Award

Affordable, Energy-Efficient Design Was Key

The Tom in Huntsville, ON, was recently recognized as one of the most innovative MultiFamily Low- Rise projects in North America. The honour was presented as part of the ICF Builder Awards, an international competition designed to showcase the advantages of building with Insulated Concrete Forms, commonly called ICFs.

The Tom (the first condominium building to be constructed within Greystone’s Campus Trails project), was named 1st Runner-Up in the MultiFamily Low-Rise division. The presentation,

wit­nessed by hundreds of construction professionals, took place at the World of Concrete trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 18, 2023.

The ICF Builder Awards are given annually to projects that demonstrate outstanding innovation, quali­ty, and craftsmanship in ICF construction. “The variety and scale of projects being built with ICFs is truly astounding,” said Vanessa Salvia, editorial director of ICF Builder Magazine and one of the organizers and judges of the competition. “It’s time these outstanding projects received recognition, and we feel privi­leged to take a leading role in that. These projects truly represent the best of the best.”

In presenting the award, judges cited the complexity of The Tom’s design, the striking architecture, and the challenges the construction team overcame to set a new standard for the entire ICF industry.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the ICF Builder awards,” says Pat Dubé, owner of Greystone. “This reflects the innovative efforts of our team, and our ongoing dedication to bringing our vision for the Campus Trails community to life. The Tom condominium is the first of many buildings within the plan for this project; and it embodies the contemporary style that has been streamlined to provide efficiency, affordability, and comfort to all of our present (and future) condo owners. We are very proud of our accomplishments and thankful for our amazing team at Greystone.”

A profile, photographs, and video of The Tom can be viewed on the ICF Builder Awards website: https://www.icfmag.com/2023/01/the-tom/