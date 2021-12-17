Local Groups Receive Funds Through City’s Grant Programs

Mayor Steve Clarke and Coun. Mason Ainsworth presented $15,000 in grant funding to local organizations during a presentation at the Orillia City Centre on Dec. 16 as part of the City’s General Grant Program and the Partnership Program for Cultural Festivals and Events.

“The City of Orillia is pleased to offer funding to support these diverse and worthy organizations in our community, especially during COVID-19 when traditional fundraising activities are not always possible,” said Mayor Clarke. “We wish all of the organizations a successful 2022 and look forward to seeing the positive impact these grants will have in the year ahead.”

Grant recipients through the 2021 General Grant Program:

Orillia Concert Band $1,500 Telecare Distress Line of Greater Simcoe $1,500 The Comfie Cat Shelter $500 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia and District $1,500

Grant recipients through the 2022 Partnership Program for Cultural Festivals and Events:

Images Studio Tour $2,500 Orillia Scottish Festival $2,500 Orillia Jazz Festival $2,500 Roots North Music Festival $2,500

The City’s total grants budget annually is $32,000. The next intake application deadline for the General Grant Program is Feb. 15, 2022. The application deadline for Cultural Festival and Event grants is Oct. 15, 2022 to apply for funding for the 2023 season. For more information, including eligibility criteria, visit orillia.ca/grants.