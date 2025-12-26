Local Fire Departments Get Health And Safety Funding Boost From The Province

As part of its plan to protect Ontario, the government is investing $20 million to support firefighter health and safety, expand cancer prevention initiatives and improve emergency response to lithium-ion battery related incidents.
Through the Fire Protection Grant, the following 380 municipal fire departments will receive funding for 2025-26:
|Recipient:
|Amount:
|Addington Highlands
|$51,800
|Adelaide Metcalfe
|$19,626
|Adjala-Tosorontio
|$36,000
|Admaston Bromley
|$18,863
|Ajax
|$52,821
|Alberton
|$19,626
|Alfred and Plantagenet
|$31,421
|Algonquin Highlands
|$48,724
|Alnwick-Haldimand
|$50,000
|Amherstburg
|$52,821
|Armstrong
|$19,626
|Arnprior
|$16,023
|Arran-Elderslie
|$52,646
|Asphodel-Norwood
|$36,223
|Assiginack
|$15,941
|Athens
|$16,000
|Atikokan
|$19,626
|Augusta
|$33,080
|Aylmer
|$19,176
|Baldwin
|$16,961
|Bancroft
|$52,821
|Barrie
|$86,016
|Bayham
|$35,144
|Beckwith
|$16,596
|Belleville
|$80,811
|Billings
|$15,572
|Black River-Matheson
|$49,271
|Blandford-Blenheim
|$69,418
|Blind River
|$16,476
|Blue Mountains, The
|$34,729
|Bluewater
|$69,418
|Bonfield
|$25,458
|Bonnechere Valley
|$29,785
|Bracebridge
|$32,890
|Bradford West Gwillimbury
|$19,626
|Brampton
|$230,230
|Brant
|$128,000
|Brantford
|$69,418
|Brighton
|$34,921
|Brock
|$41,247
|Brockton
|$36,223
|Brockville
|$36,223
|Brooke-Alvinston
|$13,882
|Bruce Mines
|$18,275
|Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan
|$64,557
|Burk’s Falls
|$16,010
|Burlington
|$135,808
|Burpee and Mills
|$19,626
|Caledon
|$152,406
|Callander
|$36,223
|Calvin
|$19,626
|Cambridge
|$96,000
|Carleton Place
|$16,445
|Carling
|$16,000
|Casey
|$19,626
|Casselman
|$15,977
|Cavan-Monaghan
|$32,000
|Central Elgin
|$64,000
|Central Frontenac
|$86,016
|Central Huron
|$19,626
|Central Manitoulin
|$63,943
|Centre Hastings
|$31,208
|Centre Wellington
|$31,811
|Champlain
|$36,223
|Chapleau
|$19,626
|Chapple
|$32,000
|Chatham-Kent
|$318,381
|Chatsworth
|$17,650
|Chisholm
|$16,707
|Clarence-Rockland
|$47,946
|Clarington
|$86,016
|Clearview
|$83,331
|Cobalt
|$19,626
|Cobourg
|$19,626
|Cochrane
|$33,563
|Coleman
|$19,626
|Collingwood
|$19,626
|Conmee
|$19,626
|Cornwall
|$36,223
|Cramahe
|$32,500
|Dawn-Euphemia
|$19,626
|Deep River
|$16,000
|Deseronto
|$18,730
|Dorion
|$16,188
|Douro-Dummer
|$68,141
|Drummond/North Elmsley
|$33,000
|Dryden
|$34,517
|Dubreuilville
|$16,610
|Dutton Dunwich
|$16,445
|Dysart et al
|$19,626
|Ear Falls
|$19,626
|East Ferris
|$36,223
|East Gwillimbury
|$50,000
|East Hawkesbury
|$48,000
|East Zorra-Tavistock
|$48,000
|Edwardsburgh/Cardinal
|$36,223
|Elizabethtown-Kitley
|$52,821
|Elliot Lake
|$19,626
|Emo
|$19,626
|Englehart
|$32,000
|Erin
|$36,223
|Espanola
|$16,000
|Essa
|$36,223
|Essex
|$48,444
|Faraday
|$33,359
|Fauquier-Strickland
|$16,500
|Fort Erie
|$64,000
|Fort Frances
|$19,626
|French River
|$35,327
|Front of Yonge
|$14,527
|Frontenac Islands
|$36,223
|Gananoque
|$18,175
|Gauthier
|$33,624
|Georgian Bay
|$52,821
|Georgian Bluffs
|$19,626
|Georgina
|$52,821
|Gillies
|$16,000
|Goderich
|$15,980
|Gore Bay
|$17,310
|Grand Valley
|$19,626
|Gravenhurst
|$51,528
|Greater Madawaska
|$28,770
|Greater Napanee
|$52,821
|Greater Sudbury
|$301,783
|Greenstone
|$69,418
|Grey Highlands
|$33,720
|Grimsby
|$36,223
|Guelph
|$102,613
|Guelph/Eramosa
|$17,970
|Haldimand County
|$171,454
|Halton Hills
|$51,334
|Hamilton (City)
|$416,000
|Hamilton (Township)
|$52,821
|Hanover
|$18,000
|Harley
|$19,626
|Hastings Highlands
|$52,821
|Havelock Belmont Methuen
|$31,882
|Hawkesbury
|$19,626
|Hearst
|$15,300
|Highlands East
|$79,497
|Hilton
|$16,000
|Hornepayne
|$19,626
|Horton
|$17,002
|Howick
|$16,800
|Hudson
|$19,626
|Huntsville
|$30,320
|Huron East
|$52,821
|Huron Shores
|$14,545
|Huron-Kinloss
|$36,223
|Ignace
|$17,372
|Ingersoll
|$16,108
|Innisfil
|$85,751
|Iroquois Falls
|$69,418
|James
|$19,589
|Jocelyn
|$33,400
|Johnson
|$19,626
|Kapuskasing
|$17,000
|Kawartha Lakes
|$303,460
|Kearney
|$17,118
|Kenora
|$52,821
|Kerns
|$19,626
|Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards
|$33,000
|Killarney
|$14,429
|Kincardine
|$36,223
|King
|$49,045
|Kingston
|$167,900
|Kingsville
|$36,223
|Kirkland Lake
|$18,525
|Kitchener
|$59,000
|La Vallee
|$16,000
|Lake of Bays
|$52,821
|Lakeshore
|$82,000
|Lambton Shores
|$84,230
|Lanark Highlands
|$68,400
|Larder Lake
|$19,626
|LaSalle
|$36,223
|Latchford
|$15,500
|Laurentian Hills
|$33,479
|Laurentian Valley
|$19,626
|Leamington
|$18,900
|Leeds and the Thousand Islands
|$64,840
|Limerick
|$15,871
|Lincoln
|$64,000
|London
|$235,393
|Loyalist
|$69,418
|Lucan Biddulph
|$33,360
|Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional
|$17,909
|Machin
|$13,300
|Madawaska Valley
|$34,334
|Madoc
|$15,921
|Magnetawan
|$33,683
|Malahide
|$52,821
|Manitouwadge
|$19,626
|Mapleton
|$32,000
|Marathon
|$19,626
|Markham
|$152,406
|Markstay-Warren
|$50,935
|Marmora and Lake
|$16,445
|Matachewan
|$13,601
|Mattawa
|$19,626
|Mattice-Val Côté
|$34,552
|McDougall
|$33,604
|McGarry
|$10,000
|McKellar
|$32,049
|McMurrich/Monteith
|$15,800
|McNab/Braeside
|$50,057
|Meaford
|$16,500
|Merrickville-Wolford
|$19,626
|Middlesex Centre
|$79,541
|Midland
|$19,626
|Milton
|$80,677
|Minden Hills
|$19,000
|Minto
|$52,821
|Mississauga
|$368,173
|Mississippi Mills
|$36,223
|Mono
|$16,000
|Montague
|$18,900
|Moonbeam
|$16,597
|Moosonee
|$19,626
|Morley
|$30,000
|Mulmur
|$18,686
|Muskoka Lakes
|$164,400
|Nairn and Hyman
|$32,063
|Nation, The
|$63,938
|Neebing
|$79,719
|New Tecumseth
|$48,000
|Newbury
|$19,090
|Newmarket
|$77,904
|Niagara Falls
|$119,211
|Niagara-on-the-Lake
|$80,000
|Nipigon
|$19,626
|Nipissing
|$32,890
|Norfolk County
|$176,000
|North Algona Wilberforce
|$52,821
|North Bay
|$69,418
|North Dumfries
|$17,800
|North Dundas
|$81,993
|North Frontenac
|$52,821
|North Glengarry
|$52,821
|North Grenville
|$32,000
|North Huron
|$36,223
|North Kawartha
|$18,536
|North Middlesex
|$35,950
|North Perth
|$50,238
|North Shore
|$35,000
|North Stormont
|$69,314
|Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands
|$16,000
|Northern Bruce Peninsula
|$36,223
|Norwich
|$69,418
|O’Connor
|$19,626
|Oakville
|$140,038
|Oil Springs
|$16,000
|Oliver Paipoonge
|$102,613
|Opasatika
|$16,000
|Orangeville
|$19,626
|Orillia
|$36,223
|Oro-Medonte
|$80,000
|Oshawa
|$102,613
|Otonabee-South Monaghan
|$66,531
|Ottawa
|$740,025
|Owen Sound
|$16,906
|Papineau-Cameron
|$18,901
|Parry Sound
|$16,445
|Pelee
|$17,400
|Pelham
|$52,821
|Pembroke
|$16,445
|Penetanguishene
|$19,626
|Perry
|$15,826
|Perth East
|$50,688
|Perth
|$19,200
|Petawawa
|$36,223
|Peterborough
|$50,000
|Petrolia
|$19,626
|Pickering
|$60,000
|Pickle Lake
|$19,626
|Plympton-Wyoming
|$36,223
|Point Edward
|$18,699
|Port Colborne
|$19,626
|Port Hope
|$52,821
|Powassan
|$36,223
|Prescott (Separated)
|$15,883
|Prince
|$19,380
|Prince Edward
|$164,450
|Puslinch
|$16,000
|Quinte West
|$103,957
|Rainy River
|$48,000
|Ramara
|$52,821
|Red Lake
|$69,418
|Red Rock
|$19,626
|Renfrew
|$19,626
|Richmond Hill
|$102,613
|Rideau Lakes
|$62,004
|Russell
|$36,223
|Sables-Spanish Rivers
|$16,000
|Sarnia
|$83,000
|Saugeen Shores
|$36,223
|Sault Ste. Marie
|$61,435
|Schreiber
|$48,395
|Scucog
|$32,000
|Seguin
|$50,132
|Selwyn
|$82,225
|Severn
|$48,000
|Shelburne
|$19,626
|Shuniah
|$52,821
|Sioux Lookout
|$16,000
|Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls
|$33,114
|Smith Falls (Separated)
|$19,626
|Smooth Rock Falls
|$19,626
|South-West Oxford
|$52,821
|South Algonquin
|$36,223
|South Bruce
|$35,725
|South Bruce Peninsula
|$32,000
|South Dundas
|$50,000
|South Frontenac
|$135,808
|South Glengarry
|$83,000
|South Huron
|$32,000
|South River
|$17,500
|South Stormont
|$65,180
|Southgate
|$16,472
|Southwest Middlesex
|$36,223
|Southwold
|$32,890
|Spanish
|$17,475
|Springwater
|$59,365
|St. Catherines
|$91,184
|St. Charles
|$16,500
|St. Clair
|$98,400
|St. Joseph
|$16,000
|St. Marys
|$18,352
|St. Thomas
|$35,674
|Stirling-Rawdon
|$36,223
|Stone Mills
|$69,418
|Stratford
|$34,618
|Strathroy-Caradoc
|$50,000
|Sundridge
|$16,000
|Tarbutt
|$16,500
|Tay
|$69,418
|Tecumseh
|$34,893
|Tehkummah
|$18,968
|Temagami
|$36,223
|Temiskaming Shores
|$52,316
|Terrace Bay
|$19,626
|Thames Centre
|$32,000
|Thessalon
|$19,626
|Thorold
|$43,206
|Thunder Bay
|$135,808
|Tillsonburg
|$19,626
|Timmins
|$102,613
|Tiny
|$83,303
|Toronto
|$1,397,219
|Trent Hills
|$49,000
|Trent Lakes
|$65,780
|Tweed
|$19,626
|Tyendinaga
|$19,626
|Uxbridge
|$18,000
|Val Rita-Harty
|$32,000
|Vaughan
|$169,003
|Wainfleet
|$52,821
|Warwick
|$36,223
|Wasaga Beach
|$32,315
|Waterloo
|$64,000
|Wawa
|$19,626
|Welland
|$29,490
|Wellesley
|$48,000
|Wellington North
|$32,000
|West Elgin
|$32,890
|West Grey
|$50,490
|West Lincoln
|$32,000
|West Nipissing
|$135,808
|West Perth
|$18,303
|Whitby
|$86,016
|Whitchurch-Stouffville
|$36,223
|White River
|$19,626
|Whitestone
|$23,332
|Whitewater Region
|$86,016
|Wilmot
|$49,560
|Windsor
|$119,211
|Wollaston
|$16,445
|Woodstock
|$36,223
|Woolwich
|$102,613
|Zorra
|$51,000