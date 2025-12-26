Local Fire Departments Get Health And Safety Funding Boost From The Province

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-

As part of its plan to protect Ontario, the government is investing $20 million to support firefighter health and safety, expand cancer prevention initiatives and improve emergency response to lithium-ion battery related incidents.

Through the Fire Protection Grant, the following 380 municipal fire departments will receive funding for 2025-26:

Recipient: Amount:
Addington Highlands $51,800
Adelaide Metcalfe $19,626
Adjala-Tosorontio $36,000
Admaston Bromley $18,863
Ajax $52,821
Alberton $19,626
Alfred and Plantagenet $31,421
Algonquin Highlands $48,724
Alnwick-Haldimand $50,000
Amherstburg $52,821
Armstrong $19,626
Arnprior $16,023
Arran-Elderslie $52,646
Asphodel-Norwood $36,223
Assiginack $15,941
Athens $16,000
Atikokan $19,626
Augusta $33,080
Aylmer $19,176
Baldwin $16,961
Bancroft $52,821
Barrie $86,016
Bayham $35,144
Beckwith $16,596
Belleville $80,811
Billings $15,572
Black River-Matheson $49,271
Blandford-Blenheim $69,418
Blind River $16,476
Blue Mountains, The $34,729
Bluewater $69,418
Bonfield $25,458
Bonnechere Valley $29,785
Bracebridge $32,890
Bradford West Gwillimbury $19,626
Brampton $230,230
Brant $128,000
Brantford $69,418
Brighton $34,921
Brock $41,247
Brockton $36,223
Brockville $36,223
Brooke-Alvinston $13,882
Bruce Mines $18,275
Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan $64,557
Burk’s Falls $16,010
Burlington $135,808
Burpee and Mills $19,626
Caledon $152,406
Callander $36,223
Calvin $19,626
Cambridge $96,000
Carleton Place $16,445
Carling $16,000
Casey $19,626
Casselman $15,977
Cavan-Monaghan $32,000
Central Elgin $64,000
Central Frontenac $86,016
Central Huron $19,626
Central Manitoulin $63,943
Centre Hastings $31,208
Centre Wellington $31,811
Champlain $36,223
Chapleau $19,626
Chapple $32,000
Chatham-Kent $318,381
Chatsworth $17,650
Chisholm $16,707
Clarence-Rockland $47,946
Clarington $86,016
Clearview $83,331
Cobalt $19,626
Cobourg $19,626
Cochrane $33,563
Coleman $19,626
Collingwood $19,626
Conmee $19,626
Cornwall $36,223
Cramahe $32,500
Dawn-Euphemia $19,626
Deep River $16,000
Deseronto $18,730
Dorion $16,188
Douro-Dummer $68,141
Drummond/North Elmsley $33,000
Dryden $34,517
Dubreuilville $16,610
Dutton Dunwich $16,445
Dysart et al $19,626
Ear Falls $19,626
East Ferris $36,223
East Gwillimbury $50,000
East Hawkesbury $48,000
East Zorra-Tavistock $48,000
Edwardsburgh/Cardinal $36,223
Elizabethtown-Kitley $52,821
Elliot Lake $19,626
Emo $19,626
Englehart $32,000
Erin $36,223
Espanola $16,000
Essa $36,223
Essex $48,444
Faraday $33,359
Fauquier-Strickland $16,500
Fort Erie $64,000
Fort Frances $19,626
French River $35,327
Front of Yonge $14,527
Frontenac Islands $36,223
Gananoque $18,175
Gauthier $33,624
Georgian Bay $52,821
Georgian Bluffs $19,626
Georgina $52,821
Gillies $16,000
Goderich $15,980
Gore Bay $17,310
Grand Valley $19,626
Gravenhurst $51,528
Greater Madawaska $28,770
Greater Napanee $52,821
Greater Sudbury $301,783
Greenstone $69,418
Grey Highlands $33,720
Grimsby $36,223
Guelph $102,613
Guelph/Eramosa $17,970
Haldimand County $171,454
Halton Hills $51,334
Hamilton (City) $416,000
Hamilton (Township) $52,821
Hanover $18,000
Harley $19,626
Hastings Highlands $52,821
Havelock Belmont Methuen $31,882
Hawkesbury $19,626
Hearst $15,300
Highlands East $79,497
Hilton $16,000
Hornepayne $19,626
Horton $17,002
Howick $16,800
Hudson $19,626
Huntsville $30,320
Huron East $52,821
Huron Shores $14,545
Huron-Kinloss $36,223
Ignace $17,372
Ingersoll $16,108
Innisfil $85,751
Iroquois Falls $69,418
James $19,589
Jocelyn $33,400
Johnson $19,626
Kapuskasing $17,000
Kawartha Lakes $303,460
Kearney $17,118
Kenora $52,821
Kerns $19,626
Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards $33,000
Killarney $14,429
Kincardine $36,223
King $49,045
Kingston $167,900
Kingsville $36,223
Kirkland Lake $18,525
Kitchener $59,000
La Vallee $16,000
Lake of Bays $52,821
Lakeshore $82,000
Lambton Shores $84,230
Lanark Highlands $68,400
Larder Lake $19,626
LaSalle $36,223
Latchford $15,500
Laurentian Hills $33,479
Laurentian Valley $19,626
Leamington $18,900
Leeds and the Thousand Islands $64,840
Limerick $15,871
Lincoln $64,000
London $235,393
Loyalist $69,418
Lucan Biddulph $33,360
Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional $17,909
Machin $13,300
Madawaska Valley $34,334
Madoc $15,921
Magnetawan $33,683
Malahide $52,821
Manitouwadge $19,626
Mapleton $32,000
Marathon $19,626
Markham $152,406
Markstay-Warren $50,935
Marmora and Lake $16,445
Matachewan $13,601
Mattawa $19,626
Mattice-Val Côté $34,552
McDougall $33,604
McGarry $10,000
McKellar $32,049
McMurrich/Monteith $15,800
McNab/Braeside $50,057
Meaford $16,500
Merrickville-Wolford $19,626
Middlesex Centre $79,541
Midland $19,626
Milton $80,677
Minden Hills $19,000
Minto $52,821
Mississauga $368,173
Mississippi Mills $36,223
Mono $16,000
Montague $18,900
Moonbeam $16,597
Moosonee $19,626
Morley $30,000
Mulmur $18,686
Muskoka Lakes $164,400
Nairn and Hyman $32,063
Nation, The $63,938
Neebing $79,719
New Tecumseth $48,000
Newbury $19,090
Newmarket $77,904
Niagara Falls $119,211
Niagara-on-the-Lake $80,000
Nipigon $19,626
Nipissing $32,890
Norfolk County $176,000
North Algona Wilberforce $52,821
North Bay $69,418
North Dumfries $17,800
North Dundas $81,993
North Frontenac $52,821
North Glengarry $52,821
North Grenville $32,000
North Huron $36,223
North Kawartha $18,536
North Middlesex $35,950
North Perth $50,238
North Shore $35,000
North Stormont $69,314
Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands $16,000
Northern Bruce Peninsula $36,223
Norwich $69,418
O’Connor $19,626
Oakville $140,038
Oil Springs $16,000
Oliver Paipoonge $102,613
Opasatika $16,000
Orangeville $19,626
Orillia $36,223
Oro-Medonte $80,000
Oshawa $102,613
Otonabee-South Monaghan $66,531
Ottawa $740,025
Owen Sound $16,906
Papineau-Cameron $18,901
Parry Sound $16,445
Pelee $17,400
Pelham $52,821
Pembroke $16,445
Penetanguishene $19,626
Perry $15,826
Perth East $50,688
Perth $19,200
Petawawa $36,223
Peterborough $50,000
Petrolia $19,626
Pickering $60,000
Pickle Lake $19,626
Plympton-Wyoming $36,223
Point Edward $18,699
Port Colborne $19,626
Port Hope $52,821
Powassan $36,223
Prescott (Separated) $15,883
Prince $19,380
Prince Edward $164,450
Puslinch $16,000
Quinte West $103,957
Rainy River $48,000
Ramara $52,821
Red Lake $69,418
Red Rock $19,626
Renfrew $19,626
Richmond Hill $102,613
Rideau Lakes $62,004
Russell $36,223
Sables-Spanish Rivers $16,000
Sarnia $83,000
Saugeen Shores $36,223
Sault Ste. Marie $61,435
Schreiber $48,395
Scucog $32,000
Seguin $50,132
Selwyn $82,225
Severn $48,000
Shelburne $19,626
Shuniah $52,821
Sioux Lookout $16,000
Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls $33,114
Smith Falls (Separated) $19,626
Smooth Rock Falls $19,626
South-West Oxford $52,821
South Algonquin $36,223
South Bruce $35,725
South Bruce Peninsula $32,000
South Dundas $50,000
South Frontenac $135,808
South Glengarry $83,000
South Huron $32,000
South River $17,500
South Stormont $65,180
Southgate $16,472
Southwest Middlesex $36,223
Southwold $32,890
Spanish $17,475
Springwater $59,365
St. Catherines $91,184
St. Charles $16,500
St. Clair $98,400
St. Joseph $16,000
St. Marys $18,352
St. Thomas $35,674
Stirling-Rawdon $36,223
Stone Mills $69,418
Stratford $34,618
Strathroy-Caradoc $50,000
Sundridge $16,000
Tarbutt $16,500
Tay $69,418
Tecumseh $34,893
Tehkummah $18,968
Temagami $36,223
Temiskaming Shores $52,316
Terrace Bay $19,626
Thames Centre $32,000
Thessalon $19,626
Thorold $43,206
Thunder Bay $135,808
Tillsonburg $19,626
Timmins $102,613
Tiny $83,303
Toronto $1,397,219
Trent Hills $49,000
Trent Lakes $65,780
Tweed $19,626
Tyendinaga $19,626
Uxbridge $18,000
Val Rita-Harty $32,000
Vaughan $169,003
Wainfleet $52,821
Warwick $36,223
Wasaga Beach $32,315
Waterloo $64,000
Wawa $19,626
Welland $29,490
Wellesley $48,000
Wellington North $32,000
West Elgin $32,890
West Grey $50,490
West Lincoln $32,000
West Nipissing $135,808
West Perth $18,303
Whitby $86,016
Whitchurch-Stouffville $36,223
White River $19,626
Whitestone $23,332
Whitewater Region $86,016
Wilmot $49,560
Windsor $119,211
Wollaston $16,445
Woodstock $36,223
Woolwich $102,613
Zorra $51,000

