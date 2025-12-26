Elmvale Lioness Club Supports Mental Health Care At Georgian Bay General Hospital

The Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation is grateful to the Elmvale Lioness Club for their recent gift of $1,000 in support of the We See You: Inside & Out campaign, helping advance mental health services and essential equipment upgrades across the hospital.

The group was inspired to make the donation after participating in a GBGH Foundation presentation for local service clubs. The session highlighted the growing needs within the hospital and the role community support plays in ensuring patients receive compassionate, timely care close to home.

“The club felt very inspired to support this critical initiative [the We See You campaign] and feel that the rest of the community should take the opportunity to learn more and offer support,” shared Lynn Patkau, Lioness, Elmvale Lioness Club.

“We are deeply grateful that the Elmvale Lioness Club has chosen to strengthen our hospital through their generosity,” says Victoria Evans, senior key relationships officer, GBGH Foundation. “Service clubs play a vital role in lifting up our entire community, and their willingness to learn about our hospital’s needs—and then invest in solutions—makes a meaningful difference for every patient we serve.”

The We See You: Inside & Out Campaign is a bold goal to raise $20-million to build an acute mental health wing at GBGH, and invest in priority medical equipment & technology across every department of the hospital. Learn more at: WeSeeYouGBGH.ca