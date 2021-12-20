Local Clinics Providing COVID-19 Boosters For Eligible Individuals

As of this morning, individuals aged 18 years and older and who had their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a least three months (84 days) ago are now able to book an appointment for their booster shot at a Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) community clinic through the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Other locations offering booster and third doses by appointment include the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie, the Cottage Country Family Health Team in Gravenhurst and the Algonquin Family Health Team in Huntsville. Additional vaccination options include appointments through the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic, some health care providers and family health teams, select pharmacies, the GO-VAXX Bus, and some Indigenous-led clinics.

Boosters at community clinics will be provided to eligible individuals as follows:

By appointment – Anyone 18+ and at least 3 months (84 days) from their second dose who has a booked appointment through the the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre will be vaccinated.

Walk-ins – To continue to prioritize those who are most at risk, walk-ins will be accommodated as we are able for the following groups provided the individual is at least 3 months (84 days) from their second dose: Those aged 50+ years Health care workers Indigenous people and their non-Indigenous household members Individuals who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine

Walk-ins for those wishing to receive a first or second dose will also be accommodated as we are able.

Please note: At this time, the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie is only accepting walk-ins for first and second doses.

With growing concern surrounding the rapidly spreading and highly contagious Omicron variant, individuals are urged to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible to extend their protection due to increased risk of exposure, severe disease and waning immunity. Early evidence suggests that a third dose or booster can further increase protection against severe illness and hospitalization.

With many more people now eligible for their booster dose, the demand for COVID-19 vaccination is high. The health unit asks the public for their patience as they try to book their appointment. The health unit will continue to monitor clinic capacity and will update availability as it is able.

For more information about COVID-19 and details about where and how to get your vaccination, please visit our website at www.smdhu.org/COVID19.