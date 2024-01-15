“Linda’s Last Wish” 5th Generation Muskokan Linda Matthews (Etler) Leaves A Legacy

It is with heavy hearts that the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation shares the obituary for Linda Matthews. Linda came to the Foundation shortly after her diagnosis of an extremely aggressive cancer and wanted to share her story with the hope of inspiring those in our community to support the hospital.

As Linda fought a courageous four month battle with cancer, her determination to leave a

legacy and maintain a positive outlook was incredible.

At the time of Linda’s passing, her personal appeal letter had generated over $90,000 in

donations, and the Foundation team was able to share this news with Linda via video

message. Her sister Lorraine shared that Linda hoped the donations would surpass

$100,000. The South Muskoka Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce that Linda’s story inspired over $260,000 in donations to the South Muskoka Hospital as of December 31st.

“We want to say thank you, to both Linda and Lorraine, for sharing your experience, inspiring us, and reminding us of what excellent healthcare we have, close to home.” says South Muskoka Hospital Foundation Development Officer, Kathryn Devlin.” And thank you to you, our community, for helping Linda achieve and surpass her goal. “

Linda, you did it. And your legacy lives on.

