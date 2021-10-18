Limited Resources In Building And Planning Services This Week

Beginning October 18, there will be limited staff resources available in the Town’s Building and Planning Services Branches due to internal staff training. Builders, contractors, and homeowners are encouraged to contact building@bracebridge.ca with questions or to submit a building permit application. Clients are welcome to submit planning applications to planning@bracebridge.ca.

“We thank all customers for their continued patience during this time,” said Cheryl Kelley, Director of Planning and Development. “Staff will work diligently to respond to all queries as quickly as possible.”

Zoning, property standards and building complaint response time will also be delayed. Unfortunately, staff will not be able to respond to general and real estate inquiries until the week of October 25, and response time will depend upon volume of backlog.