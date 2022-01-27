Lakeland Networks Awarded $4M For Muskoka Communities High-Speed Internet Builds

On January 26, 2022, Lakeland Networks was awarded $4M in Universal Broadband Funding (UBF) for fibre optic High-Speed Internet builds in Muskoka, including the communities of Severn Bridge, Bracebridge, and Huntsville. The total project of $5.3M includes Lakeland Networks’ contribution of $1.3M. This project mostly branches off Lakeland’s existing infrastructure to bring high-speed Internet to approximately 1,000 underserved households and businesses. This was announced January 26, 2022 by Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, along with Mark Gerritsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

Today’s climate has people working from home, being educated virtually, and increased dependence on quality internet for communication with family and friends. Access to reliable high-speed internet is paramount in rural Canada. With the Government of Canada’s Universal Broadband Fund’s (UBF) Rapid Response Stream immediate action is being taken to connect Canadians with quality high-speed Internet, which was once only considered only available in urban areas.

“Lakeland Networks is pleased to work in partnership with Rural Economic Development to continue expanding our fibre-optic network, providing high-speed broadband service. Without UBF funding, rural density could not be afforded the installation of best-in-technology broadband, a scalable fibre platform and service.” stated Margaret Maw, Chief Financial Officer, Lakeland Holding Ltd.

“This important funding is acknowledgement that our team is proven and provides exceptional service. Our entire team is extremely grateful and thrilled for this opportunity to connect more people in rural areas where there is a lack of quality high speed internet. With 80 wireless towers and access to 120 towers along with hundreds of kilometres of fibre optics, Lakeland Networks is poised to assist local municipalities’ residents and businesses with their broadband needs.” stated Chris Litschko, Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Holding Ltd.

This funding is the third project supported by the Federal government under UBF since 2021. All totaled $11M in UBF fibre optic expansion projects are in the works by Lakeland along the Highway 11 corridor from Severn Bridge to South River, including Wasauksing First Nation.