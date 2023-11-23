Kilworthy Resident Charged In Connection With Historical Sexual Assault Investigation

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charge one person after a historical sexual assault investigation.

On November 6, 2023, members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment Crime Unit of the OPP began an investigation into a historical sexual assault which occurred in the Township of Magnetawan.

As a result of the investigation, Attila “Terry” Engel, 53-years-old, from Kilworthy, was arrested and charged with sexual interference and sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on December 14, 2023.

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information to contact the Almaguin Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the East & West Parry Sound Victim Services at: www.psvs.ca 24/7 Crisis Line: 705-938-1476 for assistance. A toll-free call can also be placed to 1-888-822-7792 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.