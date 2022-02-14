KFC Canada Launches New Kentucky Scorcher Sandwich

The Kentucky Scorcher sauce leverages the fruity, earthy, and peppery flavour of the infamous Carolina Reaper to take you on a sensorial journey. Upon first bite, spice lovers will taste a hint of heat from the Cayenne pepper and with every bite, thereafter, feel the fiery heat from the Carolina Reaper. This signature sauce hits a Scoville level of 13,500 – more than double the level of Tabasco – so finger lickers, beware.

“Spicy offerings these days are made for the masses and lack the intensity Canadians are craving, so we set out to create a sandwich that truly delivers on heat,” said Ira Dubinsky, Brand and Innovation Director, KFC Canada. “We tested dozens of hot sauces and peppers to ensure a balanced combination of spice and flavour, and the Scorcher sauce brought tears to our eyes. This chicken is not for chickens – we’ve got the milk in case you need it.”

The Kentucky Scorcher is now available at www.kfc.ca, through the KFC App and participating KFC locations across Canada. Be sure to get it with free milk while supplies last.