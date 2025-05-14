Kearney Resident Charged With Impaired While Driving Under Suspension

One person is facing charges after The Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop.

On May 10th, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Almaguin Highlands OPP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle failing to maintain its lane on Highway 518 East, in the Township of Perry.

Further investigation resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

As a result, the driver, Ashley Sheridan, 39-years-old from Kearney, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving while under suspension

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on June 12, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.