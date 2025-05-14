Crews Battle Early Morning House Fire In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were contacted just prior to 3:04 am on May 14, 2025, regarding a house fire on George Street in the City of Orillia.

The Orillia OPP, Orillia Fire and Simcoe County Paramedic Services were dispatched to a residence in the City of Orillia for a structure fire. Upon arrival the roadway was closed as the structure was engulfed by flames and spreading to nearby vehicles and neighboring houses. No injuries were reported, and all occupants had exited the structures. North Simcoe Victim Services has been engaged to support the families, and The Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) has been notified.

