Joint Venture Between Huntsville And Bracebridge Soccer Clubs

Soccer – or football – is a sport played throughout the world, which brings people together from all walks of life. Anyone with a ball can play, but it’s much more than that for many. Deep inside those passionate players, coaches, fans and administrators lies an undeniable need to see their favourite sport thrive. This is the driving force behind Muskoka United Football Club (MUFC), a collaboration between the Bracebridge Soccer Club and the Huntsville Soccer Club.

MUFC will unite the players from across Muskoka and provide them a path towards competitive excellence. With the two communities working together, MUFC can provide these players with the best training, coaching and facilities that our communities have to offer. From our larger towns to our smallest villages, MUFC is driven to provide Muskoka’s youth the opportunity to grow as players and as future leaders in our communities.

Teams in competitive rep programs for ages U13 and above will be entered into the Huronia District Soccer League or other leagues under the joint banner, while future plans for MUFC include the addition of development teams for U8 to U12 age players. Combining youth from across Muskoka will provide teens opportunities to qualify for higher level leagues and further their athletic careers. The club’s goal is to ensure that all players have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

To this end, they’re pleased to announce the founding of Muskoka United Football Club and tryout dates for players born in 2008 and 2009 ahead of winter training and the 2022 season.

“I could not be more excited to announce this collaboration with the Bracebridge Soccer Club from a few different perspectives. As President of the Huntsville Soccer Club, I am thrilled for what this could mean for the future of high-level soccer in Muskoka in general and Huntsville in particular. As the leader of the Huntsville Soccer Club Board, I am proud of my team for working tirelessly on this project over the past year, and for the unanimous support of the rest of our Board on this endeavour. As a coach of two rep teams, I am excited for our players to be able to access the higher level of training, coaching and competition that many of them have craved. And more than anything, as a Father of two soccer fanatics (and one not to so fanatic), I am excited for what the immediate future will hold for my two kids as they look to achieve their potential in playing this beautiful game.” – Huntsville Soccer Club President Ted Maduri

“Collaborating with the Huntsville Soccer Club has been an exceptional experience and has allowed us to enhance the level of programming offered to youth. In a smaller community with volunteer run clubs it can often feel like we are a step behind the larger centers when it comes to sport opportunities for our youth as participation decreases into the teen years. By collaborating and providing an opportunity for youth across Muskoka to play together it will provide more opportunities and keep youth engaged in sport for life. I am proud to be part of the Bracebridge Soccer Club’s volunteer board which has dedicated countless hours ensuring that the needs of all communities and players will be met.” – Cathy Janke – Bracebridge Soccer Club

Tryout Dates and Information:

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Location: Conroy Park in Huntsville (120 Brunel Road)

Times: 2008 Males – 12:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.; 2008 Females – 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m.; 2009 Males – 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.; 2009 Females – 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

AND

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Location: Gostick Park in Bracebridge (25 Hamblin Drive)

Times: 2008 Males – 12:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.; 2008 Females – 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m.; 2009 Males – 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.; 2009 Females – 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For Rep Players Born in 2007 or 2006 that are Interested in Joining a Team

Please contact the appropriate coach directly for more information:

2007 Girls – Scott Wood – legendscottywoods@gmail.com

2007 Boys – Ted Maduri – president@huntsvillesoccer.ca

2006 Boys & Girls – David Caplan – treasurer@huntsvillesoccer.ca

EQUIPMENT

Mandatory: shin guards, socks to cover shin guards, shorts, shirt, labelled water bottle, no jewellery/watches/or other dangerous items to be worn.

Recommended: cleats, warm-up pants, jacket, long hair tied back.

NOTE: Players should come prepared to be active in all weather conditions.

These clubs recognize, with much thanks, the volunteers that started a pilot project approximately six years ago with the goal of ‎uniting the best soccer players from across the region, to provide a higher level of training and ‎competition for those athletes who aspire to advance in the sport. It was called Muskoka FC. Through ‎Muskoka FC, teams have successfully competed in a higher level of play, promoting Muskoka as a ‎leader in developing athletes. Local youth have received scholarships to post-secondary education ‎thanks to this program. Seeing its success has solidified the understanding that uniting communities ‎together will provide the most opportunities and create the best program available for our young athletes.‎ Muskoka United FC is the next logical step.