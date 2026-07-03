Jeff Watson Announces He Is Running For Mayor Of Gravenhurst

By
Muskoka411 Staff
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From Jeff Watson:

 

Jeff Watson is a long-time Gravenhurst resident and respected community leader whose career spans business, municipal government, emergency services, and volunteer leadership. Since moving to Gravenhurst over 35 years ago, Jeff has built a reputation grounded in service, accountability, and a genuine commitment to the people and organizations that make the community strong.

Municipal Leadership

  • Served three terms on Gravenhurst Council, including Deputy Mayor (2010–2018)
  • Chair of Corporate Services, contributing to financial oversight and municipal operations
  • Played a key role in advancing community initiatives, including the creation of the Gravenhurst Sports Hall of Fame

Board of Director For South Muskoka Memorial Hospital


Business Leadership and Community Investment 

  • Owner and operator of both Gravenhurst Tim Hortons locations for 32 years
  • Built and managed a successful local business employing multiple generations of Muskoka residents
  • Recognized for supporting workforce development and navigating real-world labour challenges
  • Business operations consistently reinvested in the community through local partnerships and fundraising
    • Graduate of the Ontario Fire College
    • Served 8 years with the Gravenhurst Fire Department as Firefighter, Captain, and Training Officer
    • Associate Instructor at the Ontario Fire College, mentoring and training firefighters across the province
  • Long-standing supporter of local organizations including:
    • Salvation Army Food Bank
    • Muskoka Victim Services
    • Local schools and youth programs
    • Camp Day and Smile Cookie campaigns 

Governance and Board Experience

  • Gravenhurst Hydro
  • Executive Board Member, Chamber of Commerce and Muskoka Tourism
  • President, Windermere Golf Club Board of Directors (2011–2017; President 2015–2017)
  • Director, Burlington Springs Golf & Country Club (2013–2021)
  • Director of Operations, Muskoka Bay Club (2008–2010)

Current Community Involvement – 2026 

  • Chair, Gravenhurst Community Grants Committee
    • Oversees allocation of funding to local non-profits and community groups
    • Supported distribution of $30,000 in grants to 11 organizations in 2026
  • Public Member, Committee of Adjustment (appointed 2023)
  • Member, Ontario Professional Officiant Association
    • Wedding officiant with 300+ ceremonies over 11 years

Jeff’s career reflects a consistent focus on people, service, and community impact, bringing practical experience, steady leadership, and a deep understanding of what matters most to the community.

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