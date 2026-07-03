Jeff Watson Announces He Is Running For Mayor Of Gravenhurst

Jeff Watson is a long-time Gravenhurst resident and respected community leader whose career spans business, municipal government, emergency services, and volunteer leadership. Since moving to Gravenhurst over 35 years ago, Jeff has built a reputation grounded in service, accountability, and a genuine commitment to the people and organizations that make the community strong.

Municipal Leadership

Served three terms on Gravenhurst Council, including Deputy Mayor (2010–2018)

Chair of Corporate Services, contributing to financial oversight and municipal operations

Played a key role in advancing community initiatives, including the creation of the Gravenhurst Sports Hall of Fame

Board of Director For South Muskoka Memorial Hospital



Business Leadership and Community Investment

Owner and operator of both Gravenhurst Tim Hortons locations for 32 years

Built and managed a successful local business employing multiple generations of Muskoka residents

Recognized for supporting workforce development and navigating real-world labour challenges

Business operations consistently reinvested in the community through local partnerships and fundraising

Graduate of the Ontario Fire College Served 8 years with the Gravenhurst Fire Department as Firefighter, Captain, and Training Officer Associate Instructor at the Ontario Fire College, mentoring and training firefighters across the province

Long-standing supporter of local organizations including: Salvation Army Food Bank Muskoka Victim Services Local schools and youth programs Camp Day and Smile Cookie campaigns



Governance and Board Experience

Gravenhurst Hydro

Executive Board Member, Chamber of Commerce and Muskoka Tourism

President, Windermere Golf Club Board of Directors (2011–2017; President 2015–2017)

Director, Burlington Springs Golf & Country Club (2013–2021)

Director of Operations, Muskoka Bay Club (2008–2010)

Current Community Involvement – 2026

Chair, Gravenhurst Community Grants Committee Oversees allocation of funding to local non-profits and community groups Supported distribution of $30,000 in grants to 11 organizations in 2026

Public Member, Committee of Adjustment (appointed 2023)

Member, Ontario Professional Officiant Association Wedding officiant with 300+ ceremonies over 11 years



Jeff’s career reflects a consistent focus on people, service, and community impact, bringing practical experience, steady leadership, and a deep understanding of what matters most to the community.