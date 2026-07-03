Jeff Watson Announces He Is Running For Mayor Of Gravenhurst

From Jeff Watson:
Jeff Watson is a long-time Gravenhurst resident and respected community leader whose career spans business, municipal government, emergency services, and volunteer leadership. Since moving to Gravenhurst over 35 years ago, Jeff has built a reputation grounded in service, accountability, and a genuine commitment to the people and organizations that make the community strong.
Municipal Leadership
- Served three terms on Gravenhurst Council, including Deputy Mayor (2010–2018)
- Chair of Corporate Services, contributing to financial oversight and municipal operations
- Played a key role in advancing community initiatives, including the creation of the Gravenhurst Sports Hall of Fame
Board of Director For South Muskoka Memorial Hospital
Business Leadership and Community Investment
- Owner and operator of both Gravenhurst Tim Hortons locations for 32 years
- Built and managed a successful local business employing multiple generations of Muskoka residents
- Recognized for supporting workforce development and navigating real-world labour challenges
- Business operations consistently reinvested in the community through local partnerships and fundraising
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- Graduate of the Ontario Fire College
- Served 8 years with the Gravenhurst Fire Department as Firefighter, Captain, and Training Officer
- Associate Instructor at the Ontario Fire College, mentoring and training firefighters across the province
- Long-standing supporter of local organizations including:
- Salvation Army Food Bank
- Muskoka Victim Services
- Local schools and youth programs
- Camp Day and Smile Cookie campaigns
Governance and Board Experience
- Gravenhurst Hydro
- Executive Board Member, Chamber of Commerce and Muskoka Tourism
- President, Windermere Golf Club Board of Directors (2011–2017; President 2015–2017)
- Director, Burlington Springs Golf & Country Club (2013–2021)
- Director of Operations, Muskoka Bay Club (2008–2010)
Current Community Involvement – 2026
- Chair, Gravenhurst Community Grants Committee
- Oversees allocation of funding to local non-profits and community groups
- Supported distribution of $30,000 in grants to 11 organizations in 2026
- Public Member, Committee of Adjustment (appointed 2023)
- Member, Ontario Professional Officiant Association
- Wedding officiant with 300+ ceremonies over 11 years
Jeff’s career reflects a consistent focus on people, service, and community impact, bringing practical experience, steady leadership, and a deep understanding of what matters most to the community.