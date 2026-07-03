Winter Games Legacy Fund To Inject $90K Into Local Sport Projects

Amateur sport projects in Huntsville are poised to benefit from the success of the 2026 Ontario 55+ Winter Games.

The Games attracted almost 1,000 athletes to Huntsville in early February 2026. Thanks to generous local sponsors and efficient management by the local Games Organizing Committee (GOC), a surplus of more than $90,000 has been placed in a Legacy Fund to benefit local amateur sport projects. The fund will be administered by the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association (HMATA).

“We are thrilled to be able to give back to the community in this way,” said GOC Chair Scott Morrison. “We are grateful for the many volunteers, sponsors and GOC committee members who helped to make the Games a success and to the Province of Ontario for their support.”

The biennial event was hosted in partnership with the Ontario Senior Games Association (OSGA) and the Ontario Ministry of Sport.

“We were excited to be awarded the Games for the third time,” said Kelly Haywood, Executive Director of HMATA. “To create a Legacy Fund of this size to support local amateur sport speaks to the dedication of the Huntsville community.”

The Legacy Fund’s goal is to build the capacity of local sport organizations to develop, host and sustain winter sport programming and events that attract visitors, support athlete development and strengthen Huntsville’s identity as a premier winter sport tourism destination. Projects are not limited to athletes over the age of 55.

Applications to the Legacy Fund are open until August 18, 2026. For more information, visit huntsvillemat.com/legacyfund.