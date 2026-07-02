$5M Funding Boost Will Support Hospital Operations In Parry Sound-Muskoka

Part of over $1.1 billion investment to support operational improvements and ensure Ontarians can continue to access high-quality hospital care in their community



The Ontario government is investing $5,323,500 to support improved operations and reduced wait times at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare and West Parry Sound Health Centre. This funding is part of a $1.1 billion investment into our hospital sector as part of Budget 2026, A Plan to Protect Ontario , which represents a 4 per cent increase in annual support for the fourth year in a row.

Muskoka Algonquin Health will receive a 3.1% increase for the 2026-2027 fiscal year which amounts to $3,383,000 while West Parry Sound Health Centre is receiving a 3.4% increase totalling $1,940,500.

“Our government continues to support our local health care system with unprecedented levels of funding,” said Graydon Smith , MPP for Parry Sound–Muskoka. “This investment reflects our commitment to ensuring Ontarians have access to high-quality care close to home. By increasing base funding, we are helping local hospitals deliver the services our communities depend on while supporting the dedicated staff who provide that care every day. I want to thank the Ministry of Health for its continued investment in Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare and West Parry Sound Health Centre.”

This investment will support the operations of MAHC and WPSHC’s core clinical services so they can better meet patient needs. This includes funding to help keep their emergency department open, support inflationary or other wage pressures, and reduce wait times for diagnostic imaging and surgical procedures, including MRI, CT, cardiac, stroke, neuroservices, orthopedics and cataracts, so that people can connect to care faster.

“Our government is making historic investments to protect Ontario’s health-care system, ensuring that more people in Parry Sound and Muskoka can connect to the care they need, where and when they need it,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “This investment will allow Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare and West Parry Sound Health Centre to continue delivering the highest standard of care while reducing wait lists and wait times for patients and families, for generations to come.”

Ontario continues to make historic investments in health care. Over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $64 billion in major health infrastructure. This is part of the government’s plan to get shovels in the ground on more than 50 major hospital projects across the province, which will deliver approximately 3,000 new hospital beds to enhance access to quality care and build a connected, people-first health-care system.