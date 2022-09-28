Janice Hummel Receives Outstanding Achievement Award From Province

Ontario is recognizing 20 volunteers and volunteer organizations with the June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Voluntarism for their contributions to their communities and to the province.

Janice Hummel – Bracebridge

Janice Hummel has been a volunteer in her community for more than 45 years. No job is too big or too small, whether it is visiting isolated community members, delivering meals or working with young people.

Janice’s contributions to the Manna Food Bank and the Salvation Army demonstrate an awareness of, and commitment to, the most vulnerable in her community. At her local Legion, Janice supports both veterans and young people. Her mentorship work with the cadet program has provided youth in her community with an opportunity to build self-confidence, learn in a structured environment and receive support from positive role models.

Her compassion also makes her an asset to the Muskoka Victim Services which provides help to those in urgent and crisis situations.

