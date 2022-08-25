Items Stolen From A Hwy. 12 Business Has OPP Looking For Suspects

Orillia OPP is looking for the assistance of the public to identify two suspects related to the theft of multiple items from a Ramara business.

On August 6, 2022, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 am, two suspects entered a RV business lot located on Highway 12 in Ramara. The suspects removed four televisions, a booster pack and several other items.

The male is described as follows:

· Thin, short brown hair, beard

· Clothing: red t-shirt

The female is described as follows:

· Thin, tall, dark hair

· Clothing: black with multi-coloured dotted leggings, blue hooded sweatshirt

Vehicle:

· Dodge Ram 3500, dually, champagne coloured, with matching coloured full cap on the box.

Anyone with information of either the incident or the suspects is asked to call Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536, or 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.