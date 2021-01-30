Isagenix Products Sold On Internet Sites May Be Unsafe Due To Over-Fortification Of Vitamins

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning the public not to buy and consume Isagenix brand products recalled on October 31, 2020, November 7, 2020 and November 14, 2020 due to over-fortification of vitamins.
The CFIA is aware that some of these products are currently being sold through various internet sites that are not affiliated with Isagenix International LLC.
The following products may have been sold nationally through internet sales.
Products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Bar – Chocolate Cream Crisp
|
65 g (x10 bars)
|
380602471 (box)
380602470 (bar)
|
All Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Bar – Chocolate Peanut Crunch
|
65 g (x10 bars)
|
380602469 (box)
380602468 (bar)
|
All Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Creamy Dutch Chocolate
|
854 g
|
380331367
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Creamy Dutch Chocolate
|
61 g (x14 packets)
|
380331380 (box)
380331381 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
Birthday Cake Flavour
|
854 g
|
380101266
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
Birthday Cake Flavour
|
61 g (x14 packets)
|
380101937 (box)
380101938 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Chocolate Mint
|
826 g
|
380100766
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Peach Mango
|
826 g
|
380100768
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Strawberry Cream
|
840 g
|
380331371
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Strawberry Cream
|
60 g (x14 packets)
|
380331417 (box)
380331416 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Creamy French Vanilla
|
840 g
|
380331368
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Creamy French Vanilla
|
60 g (x14 packets)
|
380331385 (box)
380331386 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Cookies and Cream
|
854 g
|
380100453
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Mocha
|
854 g
|
380100767
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Salted Caramel
|
840 g
|
380100449
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Kosher Isalean Shake – Natural Creamy Vanilla
|
854 g
|
380331360
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – Strawberry Cream Flavour
|
952 g
|
380100432
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – Strawberry Cream Flavour
|
68 g (x14 packets)
|
380100208 (box)
380100207 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – French Vanilla
|
952 g
|
380100433
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – French Vanilla
|
68 (x 14 packets)
|
380341414 (box)
380341413 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Vanilla
|
952 g
|
380100434
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Vanilla
|
68 g (x 14 packets)
|
380341412 (box)
380341411 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Chocolate
|
966 g
|
380100435
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Chocolate
|
69 g (x14 packets)
|
380341399 (box)
380341398 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Whole Blend plant-based shake Banana Bread Flavour
|
742 g
|
380102166
|
Lot 099409820
EXP SE/2021
Lot 109401320
EXP OC/2021
Lot 109401420
EXP OC/2021
This warning was triggered by the CFIA’s inspection activities.
Illnesses
There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.