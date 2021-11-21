InspireTech Global Launches Their Virtual Robotics Training Academy

Join the VRTA today

InspireTech Global, partnered with NGen and Cisco Canada are very proud to announce the launch of the Virtual Robotics Training Academy (VRTA). The VRTA is the world’s first cloud-based digital toolbox designed to provide both learners and educators access to simulation-based education.

“The idea for the VRTA came as a result of the pandemic,” said Kyle Boyko, President of InspireTech Global. What originated as a plan to provide youth access to tools and training to build robots, quickly transitioned into adapting this for an online marketplace. “The VRTA provides and adapts real world inclusive, equitable and diversified tools to support STEM career paths.”

The VRTA is an online platform that allows students of all ages to learn STEM skills in a simulated environment. Some options include:

Cyber Security – using Cisco’s Packet Tracer, Wireshark, Bash Shell and other tools, users can learn how to build local area networks and harden them against cyber attacks.

Programming – the VRTA’s interactive tools teach the Python programming language from scratch. User code is checked as tasks are completed, confirming if the coding is done correctly. Users go on to learn how to simulate object trajectories and how they are affected by atmosphere and gravity.

Robotics – users can learn how to program a 3-axis robotic arm to pick up and drop objects or program an autonomous vehicle to navigate a maze.

And many more.

Unlike other simulators, which require expensive hardware, software and setup, the VRTA only requires a browser and an internet connection. The simulators themselves run in the cloud, so all students need to participate is a web browser and the desire to learn.

Thanks to the support of NGen the VRTA was developed in less than six months, with the goal of not only supporting the Education sector but also Manufacturers. Today, students do not develop the skills required to jump into many available roles within the industry. The VRTA not only allows companies the option of having students design simulators that help them solve real world problems, it gives the students the experience to hit the ground running in the workforce upon graduation.

“The future of Canada’s manufacturing workforce will be built on the skillsets of today’s student generation,” said Jay Myers, CEO, NGen “Now more than ever, it is imperative that we invest in the tools to prepare our youth for the jobs of tomorrow. From python coding modules to virtual simulation environments, the VRTA will provide students across Canada with access to a high-powered toolkit of real-world skills and enable direct connections with employers from the industry.”

With Python developers in high demand in the tech industry, and thousands of unfulfilled positions readily available for those qualified, the VRTA opens new doors to keep these jobs within Canada.

“With last month being Cybersecurity awareness month, there is no better time to launch this platform to the public,” stated Kyle. “Cisco, the worldwide leader in IT and Networking has provided an in-kind donation of training simulators to run on the VRTA platform to expand access to these exceptional tools.” Cybersecurity students in the Cisco NetAcad program no longer need to download large programs on their computers to run & conduct their lab work. All of this is now available on the VRTA platform for less than the cost of many textbooks. “As we develop more simulators and challenges, we anticipate over 100,000 users worldwide by the end of 2021. Future development of VRTA Technology is rooted in Student Choice with a focus on the Student Voice.”

For more information, please visit www.VRTAonline.com or email kyle@vrtaonline.com