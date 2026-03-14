Individual Fined For Illegal Fishing In Algonquin Provincial Park

An individual from Southern Ontario has been fined $5,000 for the following fishing violation:

Mykola Bondaruk of Toronto pleaded guilty to possessing 67 bass over the legal limit. He was fined $5,000 and is prohibited from all fishing-related activities in Ontario for one year.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on August 21, 2025, conservation officers inspected Bondaruk who had been fishing from a rowboat on Sec Lake in Algonquin Provincial Park, which is located in Fisheries Management Zone 15. The officers’ inspection on the water revealed Bondaruk was in possession of a mix of 38 largemouth and smallmouth bass. At Bondaruk’s waterfront campsite, an additional 35 bass were located in coolers, bags and pans. The sport fishing possession limit for largemouth and smallmouth bass combined in Fisheries Management Zone 15 is six, and Bondaruk was found to be in possession of 73 bass in total.

Justice of the Peace Jennifer L. Grant heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke, on November 17, 2025.